Nancy A. Catalano

CATALANO Nancy A. Nancy, it's been two years since The Lord called you and if I could have a lifetime wish and one dream come true, I would pray, with all my heart, to see and speak to you. A thousand words won't bring you back, I know because I've tried, neither will a million tears, I know because I've cried. You left behind my broken heart and precious memories too, I've never wanted memories, I've only wanted you. I love and miss you so very much Nancy. Your Loving Husband George
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 5, 2020
