Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy A. Faragon. View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Send Flowers Obituary

Faragon, Nancy A. COLONIE Nancy Ann Faragon, 82 of Colonie, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late Harry and Alma Doremus.Nancy graduated from the Troy School of Cosmetology. She was a hairdresser before raising her children. She later worked for twenty years at Sears & Roebuck Company as a catalog supervisor. In more recent years, Nancy's favorite time was caring for her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing golf and trips to Myrtle Beach with Frank. They went to all their grandchildren's sporting events, cheerleading competitions and boxing fights. Nancy is survived by her husband, best friend and soulmate Frank D. Faragon. She was the devoted mother of Andrea Faragon, Andrew (June) Faragon and Carmela Clow (Mark). She was the cherished grandmother of Andrew Tyler, Alexis and Mike Faragon; Drew Clow and Brad (Sara) Breen. She was the sister of Albert Doremus and the late Thomas and Dick Doremus. Nancy was Mama to Chelsea, Mallory, Dustin and the late Anson Breen and EJ Conroy. Nancy was known as Meme to Ian and Sadie Breen. In keeping with the current COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. A memorial Mass will be held at a more appropriate time. Those wishing to donate please visit Facebook, 518 Faragon Fundraiser; or donate to ALS Research at







Faragon, Nancy A. COLONIE Nancy Ann Faragon, 82 of Colonie, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late Harry and Alma Doremus.Nancy graduated from the Troy School of Cosmetology. She was a hairdresser before raising her children. She later worked for twenty years at Sears & Roebuck Company as a catalog supervisor. In more recent years, Nancy's favorite time was caring for her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing golf and trips to Myrtle Beach with Frank. They went to all their grandchildren's sporting events, cheerleading competitions and boxing fights. Nancy is survived by her husband, best friend and soulmate Frank D. Faragon. She was the devoted mother of Andrea Faragon, Andrew (June) Faragon and Carmela Clow (Mark). She was the cherished grandmother of Andrew Tyler, Alexis and Mike Faragon; Drew Clow and Brad (Sara) Breen. She was the sister of Albert Doremus and the late Thomas and Dick Doremus. Nancy was Mama to Chelsea, Mallory, Dustin and the late Anson Breen and EJ Conroy. Nancy was known as Meme to Ian and Sadie Breen. In keeping with the current COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. A memorial Mass will be held at a more appropriate time. Those wishing to donate please visit Facebook, 518 Faragon Fundraiser; or donate to ALS Research at www.alsfoundation.org/give . To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close