Fischer, Nancy A. LEXINGTON PARK, Md. Nancy A. Fischer, 90 of Albany, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Lexington Park, Md. Born in the Bronx, Nancy was the daughter of the late Samuel and Sonia Barison. Nancy was a longtime resident of Albany and had been a communications operator at Albany Medical Center for over 30 years. Nancy is survived by her husband Max F. Fischer; her children, Tereasa Kaiser (Joe) of Litchfield, Conn., James Farrell (Karen) of Hollywood, Md. and Sheri Fischer of Albany. Nancy was preceded in death by her daughter Patricia Farrell; and granddaughter Laree Farrell-Lincoln. Additionally, she is survived by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit with Nancy's family on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Face masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
