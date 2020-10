Gildea, Nancy A. ALBANY Nancy A. Gildea, 67 of Albany, passed away at home on October 16, 2020. In 1994 she married William Gildea and they had 26 years together. She was an avid golfer and in several leagues. Nancy loved going to the beach and she was an animal lover. She is survived by her husband William, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins in Montpelier and Burlington, Vt. Services will be private. Please see NewComerAlbany.com for more information.