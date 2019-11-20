|
Dings, Nancy A. Legenbauer RENSSELAER Nancy A. Legenbauer Dings, 67 of Patroon Pointe Drive, died suddenly on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Raymond Legenbauer and Alma Hoffman Legenbauer; and wife for 47 years to Edward S. Dings. She was raised in Poestenkill and resided most of her life in Averill Park and in Rensselaer for the past 11 years. She was a 1970 graduate of Averill Park High School. Nancy started working at the National Retail Lumber Association on Route 4 in North Greenbush in 1997 and "retired" in 2008. She returned for seasonal work a number of times after that. She was the first full time "Legislative Assistant" and later promoted to "Government Affairs Analyst." Nancy earned the nickname "OSHA Queen" for her thorough answers to challenging regulatory questions and she loved writing a monthly OSHA column in the Lumber Co-operator magazine. At her retirement luncheon, it was stated that her dedication to her department and to the membership had been extraordinary and she was a person who had always preferred to work behind the scenes and had never ever sought credit for her contributions. Nancy loved the ocean and sunshine. She and Edward recently purchased and renovated a beautiful property on Sanibel Island, Fla., where they frequently enjoyed spending time over the past few decades. She had no greater joy than spending long days on the Sanibel beaches with her husband, son, daughter-in-law, and two beautiful granddaughters, all of whom gave her so much joy and made her so proud. Survivors in addition to her husband include a son, Ryan Edward Dings, daughter-in-law, Katherine Rigby, and two granddaughters, Ava and Isabel, all of Lexington, Mass.; a brother, Neil Legenbauer, Averill Park; two sisters, Gail Anderson of Wynantskill and Lynn Kogut of Clifton Park; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at St. Henry's Church, 39 Old Route 66, Averill Park, on Friday, November 22, from 4 - 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Henry's Church, 39 Old Route 66, Averill Park, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Thomas F. Holmes, Pastor. Interment will be adjacent to the church in St. Henry's Cemetery in Averill Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Nancy A. Dings to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019