Speciale, Nancy A. (Squadrito) COHOES Nancy A. (Squadrito) Speciale died peacefully at Eddy Village Green on July 29, 2020, in Cohoes at the age of 93. She was longtime resident of Lansingburgh. Nancy was born on November 21, 1926, in Troy to Samuel A. and Anna (Russo) Squadrito. She graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1944. She married Sylvester Speciale in 1953, at St. Anthony's Church in Troy. After graduation, Nancy worked at Stanley's Department Store. She also worked at the Watervliet Arsenal during World War II. She was a supervisor at Pioneer Savings Bank until she started her family. After her husband's death, Nancy returned to work at the Rensselaer County Junior Museum and Leisure Arms Nursing Home. She was a loving family oriented woman. Nancy is survived by her three loving children, Richard Speciale (Denise) of Latham, Rosanne Quandt (Phil) of Brunswick, and JoAnne Sestito (Joseph) of Valley Falls; and by her sister Deanna (Joseph) Cioffi of Troy. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Scott, Matthew (Colleen), Alison (AJ), Nicholas (Emily), and Lucas; stepgranddaughter, Emily Kahn (Brian); 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Sylvester A. Speciale of Troy; and her brother, Daniel Squadrito of Sycaway. Nancy had a great passion for cooking, baking, gardening, reading, painting and crafts. She enjoyed holidays and spending time with family. She enjoyed time spent on Jigsaw Puzzles and her pet bird "Mickie." Nancy's family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to the staff of Eddy Village Green and Hospice for the care they provided. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 3, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in Frank P. Mc Donald & Son Funeral Home, 870 2nd Ave., Troy immediately followed by a graveside service in St. Mary's Cemetery, 79 Brunswick Rd, Troy. Social distancing practices will be in effect and masks are required. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Frank P. Mc Donald & Son Funeral Home, 870 2nd Ave., Troy, NY, 12182. Those who wish, may make contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. For online condolences please visit mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com
