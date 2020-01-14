|
Zalucki, Nancy A. TROY Nancy A. Zalucki, 80, died on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at her residence after a brief illness. Born in Troy, she was daughter of the late Joseph J. Zalucki and Henrietta M. Martin Zalucki. She had resided in Troy all her life and was a graduate of Troy High School. Ms. Zalucki was a tax preparer for Fleet Bank in Menands for many years. She was a former communicant of St. Williams Church and later St. Joseph's Church. She was a great animal lover, loved feeding animals and was an extremely kind hearted person. Survivors include her sister, Ann Marie (Joseph) Connair of Troy; her nephews, Robert (Linda) Theilemann and Brian (JoAnn) Theilemann; her great-nieces and nephews, Chelsea, Bobby, Brian II and Nicole; and her great-grandnieces and nephew, Sophie, Alexa, CJ, Caroline and Deliah. She was predeceased by her sister, Jean Zalucki Theilemann. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 9 a.m. at the funeral home and at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. with, Reverend Lucian Beltzner, O.Carm., officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Nancy A. Zalucki to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020