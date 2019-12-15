Panganiban, Nancy Alford ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. Nancy Alford Panganiban passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019, due to breast cancer. Nancy was born on June 10, 1947, in Albany to Charles and Evelyn (nee Webster) Alford. Nancy is survived by her children, Paul (Kayce) Alford, Ana (Tim) Costello and Leah Panganiban; grandchildren, Claire, Ben, Ted and Grace Costello and Caroline, Charlotte and Savannah Alford. She was preceded in death by her parents. Nancy's life was dedicated to caring for others - her family, her friends, and her patients. She was a nurse and spent several years working in hospice. Nancy was always willing to lend a helping hand and found great joy and satisfaction in supporting others. A 11 a.m. funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, in Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 South Mitchell, Arlington Heights, Ill. A celebration of life will be held in Delmar in the spring or summer. Funeral information and condolences can be given at GlueckertFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 15, 2019