Mennito, Nancy Alvaro GUILDERLAND Nancy Alvaro Mennito, 96, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020, at home. Nancy was born in the South End of Albany, the daughter of the late Lorenzo and Concetta (Artino) Alvaro. Her claim to fame was writing to President Roosevelt requesting her brother Joseph be sent home during World War II as their father was very ill. She received a letter back signed by the President advising her that her brother would be sent home, and that she should destroy the letter for security purposes. When confronted with the logical "Do you have any idea what that letter would be worth today?" she huffily responded "Look, I was a kid, when you get a letter from the President telling you to destroy the letter, you do it!" ending with "I can still see myself standing in front of the wood burning stove in the kitchen feeding in the letter." Nancy was the beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Mennito; and is survived by her daughter Nancy Ann (Skip) King, of Webster, N.Y. She was Nonna to her favorite granddaughter Nancy Jo (John) Romer, of New York City; and her favorite grandson Devan T. King of Webster, N.Y.; and great-grandmother to her granddogs, Dexter and Josey. She is also survived by her sisters, Angeline (Gus) Appis of Florida, and Martha (Robert) Livolsi of Troy; her sister-in-law Mary Alvaro of Colonie; her brother-in-law George (Bev) Menneto of Clifton Park; by all her wonderful nieces and nephews; and by Donnie (Carolyn) Nichols "The son I never had," of Schenectady. Nancy was predeceased by her siblings and their spouses, Mary (Paul) Clow, Josephine (Joe) DeJulio, Anthony (Mary) Alvaro, Joseph Alvaro, Carmella (Pat) Gabriel, and Lorenzo (Betty) Alvaro Jr.; and by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Carmella (Victor) Gush, Joseph (Janette) Menneto, Angie (Joe) Halko, and John (Felicia) Menneto. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, interment was held privately in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Those wishing to remember Nancy in a special way may send a contribution in her name to any of the following or your favorite charity
: Guilderland Central High School Lunch Program, 8 School Rd., Guilderland, NY, 12085; Honor Flight, P.O. Box 13776, Albany, NY, 12212; or Honor Flight, P.O. Box 23581, Rochester, NY, 14692. Arrangements were entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com
.