Davey, Nancy Ann COLONIE Nancy Ann Davey, age 77, died unexpectedly with the love of her life by her side at Ellis Hospital on July 26, 2020. She was born in Albany, the daughter of the late William and Bernetta Newcomb.Nancy loved to dance, taking vacations, long drives, spending time with family and her faithful fur babies. She was an avid reader and Elvis fan. She was a hard worker. She had various career paths through her life including at Sears, Equifax, RMA in their credit departments and at Yankee Realty. Nancy is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Robert; children: Monica (Michael) and Bob (Anita); grandchildren: Michael Jr. (April), Corey and Megan; great-grandchildren: Mckenzie, Brooklynn and Peyton; and siblings: Billy Newcomb, Wayne Newcomb, Lynn Cordell and Kyle Newcomb. The family wishes to thank the staff at Ellis Hospital and a special thank you to her nurse Amy and the excellent care received from Ellis Hospital Hospice Dept. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Friday, July 31, from 10 to 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.