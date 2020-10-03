Lendrum, Nancy Ann EAST BERNE Nancy Ann Lendrum, 66, passed away on September 30, 2020, at Albany Medical Center Hospital. Born in Albany, Nancy was the daughter of the late Frederick and Jeanette Bullis Lendrum. A native of Berne, she was a graduate of Berne-Knox Central School. She received her bachelor's degree from Massachusetts College of Arts and her master's degree in architecture from R.P.I. At the time of her death, Nancy was an assistant architect at the N.Y.S. Department of General Services, Design and Construction Group. Nancy's passion was designing and implementing building projects. As a child, while others her age were coloring in coloring books, Nancy was sketching blueprints for houses. From the time she was young, she aspired to be an architect. Outside of her career, Nancy volunteered on local building projects including the Berne Public Library and the bell tower at the Helderberg Lutheran Church. She was the proud recipient of multiple awards and commendations for both her professional and volunteer activities. Nancy is survived by her brother, Steven (Suzanne) Lendrum; two sisters, Sharon (Dan) Nevins and Connie (John) McCarthy; by her niece, Cheryl (Mike) Spada and family; and her nephews, Ron (Donna) Lendrum and family, Andrew (Myrissa) McCarthy and Stephen McCarthy. She is also survived by three aunts, Marjorie Shultes, Evelyn Lasswell, and Betty Bullis; numerous cousins and many dear friends, in particular her lifelong friend, Jackie Moore. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 4, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 5, at 11 a.m. in the Helderberg Lutheran Church, 1728 Helderberg Trail, Berne. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Berne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Helderberg Ambulance Squad, P.O. Box 57, Berne, NY, 12023 or the Town of Berne Public Library, 1763 Helderberg Trail, Berne, NY, 12023.