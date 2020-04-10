Lord, Nancy Ann (Ross) ROXBURY Nancy Ann Lord (Ross), a treasured mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and wife, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020. She was 62 years old. Nancy was the wife of Gary W. Lord of Roxbury, Conn.; and the beloved mother of her two sons, Jonathan and his wife Lauren of Roxbury, Conn. and Christopher and his wife Emma of Washington, Conn. She leaves behind her sister and lifelong best friend, Cindy Cocca and her husband Gene Cocca of Green Island. Nancy's true pride and joy were her four grandchildren, Ava Bernett, Madeline Ann, Anna Joan, and Theodore Ross who will miss their "Grandma Nance" deeply. Nancy grew up in Green Island surrounded by her large extended family and graduated from Catholic Central High School in Troy. She was predeceased by her parents, Fred and Joan Ross (Finning). She worked as a bookkeeper for nursing homes and spent many years in the building department for the Town of Roxbury. Nancy will forever be remembered for her love of her family as she always put her loved ones above all else. She gave her all to make sure her family was well taken care of and never let anything else get in the way. When she wasn't busy cooking a delicious meal, you could find her watching the news while doing a crossword or reading one of her hundreds of mystery books. Nancy had the best sense of humor, most contagious laugh, and the sweetest smile. She will be missed tremendously. To leave an online condolence please visit munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 10, 2020