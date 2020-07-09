O'Connor, Nancy Ann ALBANY Nancy Ann O'Connor, known affectionately as "Wubby," passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020, at Shaker Place after years of tremendous health complications. Born on October 6, 1962, in Pittsfield, Mass., she was fifth of seven children born to Corrine O'Connor and the late Gerard O'Connor. Growing up, the six of us thought we were taking care of Nancy, but as time has passed, we now realize that she had been taking care of us all along. She faced each serious health challenge with humor and the trust that all would be well. Every time she learned of an impending surgery or medical procedure, she had two questions: "Will it hurt?" and "Can I eat?" Her innocence, kindness and quick wit endeared her to all those she encountered. Nancy was a prophet; prophets do not predict the future, rather they speak the truth. Her keen observations penetrated to the heart of a situation in an instant. Her comments were often hilarious, but always kind. Her ability to live in the moment, accept the most difficult of circumstances with grace, and draw people to her because she cared about them, are an inspiration to us all. In her simplicity, she possessed great wisdom and compassion. Ask any of the myriad of medical professionals who have cared for her through so many illnesses. They will all report how compassionate Nancy was towards them. Although, she was the one in the hospital bed, with tubes and machines surrounding her, she was more concerned that her doctor looked tired, or her nurse hadn't had a lunch break. Nancy cast a wide net of love on this planet. Messages have been flowing in since the news of her death: "Nancy was our teacher, and her powerful and blissful light will always shine just as brightly now..." "I saw her as one of the most honest, beautiful souls I have ever met." "Nancy walked this earth with a lightness, a joy and a directness that keeps us all on our toes, and kept us all laughing." "She could engage with the truth that most of us miss." "Nancy was a beautiful person with a pure soul." She was predeceased by her father Gerard O'Connor. Nancy is survived by her mother, Corrine O'Connor; siblings: Jeanne McDonald (Dennis), Suzanne O'Connor (Scott), Paul O'Connor (Elizabeth), James O'Connor (Cynthia), Brian O'Connor (Lisa), and Peter O'Connor (Pamela); her nieces and nephews who adored her: Christine Skubon (Joshua), Rosemary Fernandez (Nicholas), Alexander O'Connor (Angela) Sr., Clare O'Connor, Grace O'Connor, Calvin O'Connor (Kristina), Samuel O'Connor, Macie O'Connor, Joshua O'Connor, Daniel O'Connor and Theodore O'Connor. She lived to see six new additions to the next generation: Anna Mae Skubon, Joseph, Regina, Laura, Bernadette and Theresa Fernandez. In addition, she is survived by Team Nancy - the friends, too numerous to name, who surrounded her with love and light. The family would like to extend deep thanks to the staff at Shaker Place Nursing Home and at Fresenius Albany Kidney Care Center; Dr. Mohammed Monzur, Dr. Rufus Collea, Dr. Courtney Bellomo, Dr. Muhammad Hena, and Karla Bollin, LPN. This special group of people cared for Nancy with much more than their medical knowledge. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 10, from 5-8 p.m., at New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. A funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, July 11, at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, 900 Madison Ave., Albany. Limited seating, masks required, registration required at stvincentalbany.org/prayer-and-spiruality
(see lower left hand side of webpage.) The family requests donations be made to two local agencies that have cared for Nancy: Equinox Inc., 500 Central Ave., Albany, NY, 12206 and Rehabilitation Support Services (RSS), 5172 Western Tpke., Altamont, NY, 12009. Please see NewComerAlbany.com
for more information.