Davis, Nancy B. CASTLETON Nancy B. Davis, age 80, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at Evergreen Commons in East Greenbush. She was born in Albany and has resided in Castleton for the past 51 years. Nancy enjoyed puzzles, cooking and spending time with her family. Wife of Joseph E. Davis. Mother of Lori A. Davis and Michael J. Davis (Wendy). Grandmother of Angelina N. Davis. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A service of remembrance will take place in the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Avenue, Rensselaer, Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the service from 6-8 p.m. Masks are required, social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. Contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4 Pine West Plaza, Ste. 405, Albany, NY 12205. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com