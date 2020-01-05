Le Fevre, Nancy B. (Dodd) MALTA Nancy B. (Dodd) Le Fevre, age 85, passed away on December 28, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital. She was born on April 22, 1934, in Hackensack, N.J. to Henry Dodd and Edna Westervelt Dodd. Nancy graduated from Centenary College in New Jersey. Nancy worked as a service representative for Jersey Bell Telephone Company for many years. She enjoyed music, traveling, and her family. Nancy is survived by her husband Benjamin Le Fevre; son Stephen B. Le Fevre (Suzanne) of Saratoga Springs; her daughter Lori M. Cherry (Steven) of Boynton Beach, Fla.; and her grandchildren, Sarah and Hannah Le Fevre of Saratoga Springs. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister Lois Dodd Crum. An interment is planned for April 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. A memorial service will be held on April 25, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in the Arlington Reformed Church in Poughkeepsie, followed by a lunch reception. Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the obituary, please visit our website at compassionatefuneralcare.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 5, 2020