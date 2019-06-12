Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Berninger. View Sign Service Information French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral Home 25 Railroad Ave Chatham , NY 12037 (518)-392-2811 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral Home 25 Railroad Ave Chatham , NY 12037 View Map Service 11:00 AM Ghent Reformed Church Graveside service 12:00 PM Ghent Union Cemetery 1039 County Rt. 22 Ghent , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Berninger, Nancy GHENT Nancy Berninger, 89 and a resident of Ghent, died on June 10, 2019. Mrs. Berninger spent her life caring for others. She was a loving wife and mother who raised her five children by serving as an example of strength and kindness. Her working life was spent as a nurse, first at Columbia Memorial Hospital and later at Eden Park Nursing Home. Born on October 2, 1929, in Hudson, she was the daughter of Alice (Waltermire) Studley and Ralph Studley. She always remembered her Claverack youth fondly, "We had a good life and upbringing. We were poor, but didn't know it. We were a happy bunch and always had plenty to eat and warm clothes even if they weren't new and were hand me downs." In 1946, at the age of 16, Mrs. Berninger graduated from Roeliff Jansen High School. In 1949, she was a member of the first graduating class of the Columbia-Memorial School of Nursing. It was a fortunate patient who came under her care. In the spring of 1955, she met John Berninger of Ghent. Years later she recalled "I'm not sure it was love at first sight, but it didn't take long to realize we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together." On November 26, 1955, they married. At that time, she moved from the longtime Studley home in Claverack to Ghent. For many years, John and Nancy's flower and vegetable gardens were admired by all who passed by their home. On the occasion of her 50th wedding anniversary, she noted "When you are united in marriage you become as one, but still retain your individuality; whatever one spouse does affects the other one. Keep this in mind and you'll have a solid, joyful and meaningful life together. Attend church together. There you will find a much larger family to welcome you and support you through the difficult times. Treasure each day you have together, as one." John and Nancy were longtime members of the Ghent Reformed Church where she taught Sunday school and sang for many years in the choir. She passed very pleased with the life she'd led. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Whittier Place Assisted Living Center and Community Hospice for giving mom the compassionate care everyone deserves in their final days. Mrs. Berninger is survived by her children, Chris and Regina Berninger of Ballston Spa, John Berninger and Nancy Gardner of Slingerlands, Beth Colwell of Hudson, Glenn and Elizabeth Hamlin-Berninger of Kinderhook, and Gregg and Diane Berninger of Valatie; grandchildren, Christine and Nick Jones of Macon, Ga., Carolyn Berninger and Matt Klecker of St. Paul, Minn., and Matt Colwell of Hudson; step-grandchildren, Jason Danforth of Brooklyn, Rachel Anderson of Rochester, and Will Anderson of Montreal; and step-great-grandchild Francesco Bracaglia of Bethlehem. Additionally, Mrs. Berninger is survived by her brother Albert Studley of Wyckoff, N.J.; and sister Carol Spath of Walkill, N.Y. Nancy's husband John; siblings, Mildred, Evelyn, Velma, Edna, and Barbara; and step-grandchild, Julia Bracaglia died previously. Family will receive friends at the French, Gifford, Preiter & Blasl Funeral Home on Friday, June 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. Religious services will be in the Ghent Reformed Church on Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Ghent Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ghent Reformed Church, 1039 County Rt. 22, Ghent, NY, 12075 or The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. For directions or to convey a condolence visit







