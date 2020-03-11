Blitch, Nancy SARATOGA SPRINGS Nancy Blitch, age 85, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Wesley Health Care, Saratoga Springs. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. in the Calvary Cemetery, 481 Rte 9W, Glenmont. For online condolences, visit compassionatefuneralcare.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 11, 2020