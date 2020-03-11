Nancy Blitch

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Blitch.
Service Information
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY
12866
(518)-584-4844
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:45 PM
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
481 Rte 9W
Glenmont, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Blitch, Nancy SARATOGA SPRINGS Nancy Blitch, age 85, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Wesley Health Care, Saratoga Springs. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. in the Calvary Cemetery, 481 Rte 9W, Glenmont. For online condolences, visit compassionatefuneralcare.com

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.