Fleming, Nancy C. ROTTERDAM Nancy C. Fleming, 79, passed away on April 29, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family after a short battle with cancer. She was the devoted and loving wife of David C. Fleming for 46 years prior to his passing in 2010. Proud mother of Diana Moldoff (Allan) of Nassau, Doris Munro (Michael) of Rexford, and Donna Haughey (David) of Burnt Hills. Loving grandmother, "Grammie," of Kyle and Shannon Moldoff, Hannah, Ryan and Duncan Munro, and Drew and Derek Haughey. Dedicated sister-in-law of Sarah Fleming. Also survived by several nieces and nephews, Shelly Burchhardt (Bruce), Ronald Fleming, William Fleming (Janet), and Sharon Daily (Bill). Nancy was also predeceased by her parents, Evan and Gerda Christensen; and brother, Evan Christensen Jr. In addition to being a dedicated mother, she worked part-time as a bank teller and in an insurance office. Nancy was a lifelong member of the Danish Sisterhood and worked alongside the treasurer for the Capital District Scottish Games Committee for many years. Nancy enjoyed reading and doing puzzles, especially on her iPad. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family and in particular her seven grandchildren. Her four "grandpuppies" brought her great joy later in life as well. She was an avid New York Yankees fan and a loyal and frequent Dunkin' Donuts coffee connoisseur. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the wonderful caregivers from Home Instead Senior Care for their assistance in keeping Nancy comfortable at home. The family would also like to thank Ken and Maria Garrison for being such wonderful and supportive neighbors to Nancy along with Linda and Marty Dourney for their lifelong friendship, love and support. Condolences and memories may be shared with Nancy's family at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 1, 2020.