Roth, Nancy C. ALBANY Nancy C. Roth, 93 of the Avila Community in Albany, died on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Born in Albany, Nancy attended Public School # 19 in Albany, Hackett Jr. High School and Albany High School. She was a 1947 graduate of Cornell University and a 1949 graduate of the Albany Law School, where she was the only woman in her graduating class. She practiced law with her father and brother in Albany, and then in New York City. She returned to Albany to marry Rabbi Alvin S. Roth in 1958, and later served as an attorney in the Counsel's Office of the N.Y.S. Office of Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities. In 1986, Nancy was admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court. In 2007, she was honored with the Third Age Achievement Award by the Senior Services of Albany Foundation. In 2017, she attended her 70th class reunion at Cornell. She was a member of Congregation Beth Emeth in Albany. Nancy was the loving and devoted wife of Rabbi Alvin S. Roth until his death in 1996. She was the daughter of Samuel and Katherine Selverstone Caplan of Albany and East Schodack; and the sister of Jay S. Caplan. She was the beloved mother of Dr. Samuel C. Roth (Dr. Deborah Offner) of Newton Centre, Mass., Emily Roth of Chicago, and Katherine R. Boyar (Gabriel) of New York City; and the cherished grandmother of Allison and Susannah Boyar and Julia Roth. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Robert Roth, of Palo Alto, Calif. Services in the Beth Emeth Cemetery, Turner Lane, Loudonville, on Friday, November 1, at 2 p.m. All are welcome. Following the service of interment in the cemetery, friends are invited to the Avila Community, 100 White Pine Dr., Albany where there will be a reception. Those wishing to remember Nancy in a special way may make a memorial contribution to Planned Parenthood, 855 Central Ave., Albany, NY, 12206, the American Civil Liberties Union, 125 Broad St., 18th floor, New York, NY, 10004 or a . For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 1, 2019