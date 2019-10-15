Nancy (Gould) Del Signore (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Konicek & Collett Funeral Home Llc
1855 12th Ave
Watervliet, NY
12189
(518)-273-3500
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of St Clare
1947 Central Ave
Colonie, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St Clare
1947 Central Ave
Colonie, NY
Obituary
Del Signore, Nancy (Gould) TROY Nancy Del Signore (nee Gould) born April 10, 1932, and passed on October 7, 2019. Daughter of the late Elkan J. Gould and Florence Burt Gould. Loving mother of Michael, Paul, Lisa, Mark, Christopher, Claire and John.Nancy was predeceased by her daughter Jean; and brothers John and Daniel. Nancy was the proud grandmother of Justin, Calla, Nathan, Matthew, Jacques, Nolan, Emily, Weston, Emilie, Gwenneth, Clark, and Evelyn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 18, at 10 a.m., with a visiting hour beginning at 9 a.m. in the Church of St Clare, 1947 Central Ave, Colonie. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy, following the Mass. The family would appreciate that in lieu of flowers a donation in Nancy's name be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences at konicekandcollettfuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 15, 2019
