McDonough, Nancy E. SCHENECTADY On April 18, 2019, Nancy E. McDonough, 69, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. Nancy was born in Montreal, the daughter of Eleanor Betker Melucci and James Melucci. She was employed by the New York State Dept. of Health as a data entry clerk retiring in 2015. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family and reading especially books written by Stephen King. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Daniel O. McDonough; her daughter Heather L. McDonough; her granddaughter Emeallia G. McDonough; many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. Calling hours will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Contributions in Nancy's Memory may be made to St. Peter's Health Partners Pulmonary & Critical Care, 5 Palisades Dr. #100, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a special message for the family please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2019