Wiley, Nancy E. JOHNSONVILLE Nancy E. Wiley, 70, a longtime Town of Pittstown resident, died peacefully Sunday afternoon, June 28, 2020, at the Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. Born in Troy on March 19, 1950, Nancy was the daughter of the late Charles M. and Florence E. (Heger) Wiley.She was a graduate of Hoosic Valley High School's class of 1969. As a young woman she worked as a nurse's aide for several years at the former Leisure Arms Adult Care Facility in Troy where she found her love of caring for the elderly. More recently, she was self-employed as a private duty in home caregiver working for several families in the Pittstown and Johnsonville areas while assisting with the care of her own parents and family. After more than 30 years of caring for others, Nancy retired to address her own health care needs. Like many in her family, Nancy felt the need to give back to her community and she volunteered for many years at the Pittstown Area Food Pantry, covering the Wednesday evening and early morning Saturday shifts when it was difficult to find volunteers. Nancy was an avid reader and enjoyed solving both jigsaw and crossword puzzles. Her greatest joy in the last few years however, was when her nieces and nephews would come to visit her. These cherished visits meant so much to her and you could see her light up with joy for the time they spent with her. Nancy is survived by her two loving brothers and sisters-in-law, Andy Wiley and Lesley Bott of Valley Falls and Timothy and Kathleen Wiley of Johnsonville, five adored nieces and nephews and several great-nieces, nephews and cousins. The Wiley family would like to extend a very special and heart felt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the love, care, and support shown to Nancy during her stay there. At Nancy's request, a private graveside ceremony was held at the family plot in Norton Cemetery where she was laid to rest with her late mother and father. There was no public calling. Memorial contributions if desired at the request of Nancy's family may be made to the Norton Cemetery Association, 381 Nortonville Road, Valley Falls, NY, 12185 in memory of Nancy E. Wiley.