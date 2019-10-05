Ekseth, Nancy ALBANY Nancy Ekseth, 91, formerly of Colonie, passed away on September 23, 2019, at the Community Hospice Inn. She was born on November 22, 1927, and was the daughter of the late Charles Wheeler and Marjorie Goodnoch Wheeler. Nancy grew up in Westwood, N.J. and relocated to Colonie in 1966. Nancy was a devoted wife and homemaker. She will be deeply missed by those who knew her. She was the beloved wife of the late Gunnar "Red" Ekseth; and sister of the late Anne Peine and Jean Bennett. Nancy is survived by her close friends, Fran, Joe and Tiffany George; Diane Frakes and Harriet Marr. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 5, 2019