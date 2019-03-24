Cummings, Nancy Ellen Brown EAGLE MILLS Nancy Cummings passed away at 58 years of age on February 19, 2019, of heart failure. She was the first daughter of Clifford Brown (deceased) and Jane Cole Brown. Nancy graduated from Tamarac High School and Johnson and Wales University, Rhode Island, for hotel restaurant management. She is survived by her husband Robert Cummings; her brother Bill Brown and sister Barbara Brown Smith; her son Benjamin Cummings and daughter Guinevere Bernard. Her grandchildren are Brayden and Arielle Bernard. The funeral was private.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Ellen Brown Cummings.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 24, 2019