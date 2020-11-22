Gordon, Nancy Ellen COHOES Nancy Ellen Gordon, 70 of Cohoes, passed away on November 10, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital. Nancy was born in Schenectady on June 7, 1950, to the late Frank and Clara (Bielecki) Gordon. Nancy is survived by her loving family: brother, Bill Gordon (Diane); and sister, Kathy Gordon Snowden. She was the aunt of Missy Gordon O'Connor (Mike), Jen Gordon Stinchcomb (Graham), Bryan Gordon (Melissa), and Kyle Snowden; and great-aunt of Reegan O'Connor, Mitchell O'Connor, Olivia Stinchcomb, Graden O'Connor, Rex Stinchcomb, Isabel Stinchcomb, and Nolan Gordon. She is also survived by her beloved cousins and Irish relatives as well as countless wonderful and loving friends. Nancy's family wish to express their deep gratitude for the care given by the nurses and doctors of St. Peter's Hospital and New York Oncology Hematology. A celebration of Nancy's life amongst family and friends will take place in 2021. Contributions may be made in Nancy's memory online to NYOH Community Cancer Foundation at newyorkoncology.com
