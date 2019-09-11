Beauchemin, Nancy H. SCOTIA Nancy "Nan" H. Beauchemin, 83 of Denver, N.C., passed away on August 30, 2019, at the Wexford House in Denver. Born in Somersworth, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Hazel Chick Holmes. She met her husband Ronald and the two moved to Scotia in 1960. She later began a career with the Town of Glenville in the late '70s, working for the local court system. In addition to her parents, Nan was predeceased by her husband, Ronald L. Beauchemin, who died on April 19, 1999; and her brother, Daniel Holmes who died on December 5, 2018. She is survived by her children, Stephen (Sharon), David (Linda), Dr. Kenneth (Joanne) and Heather; her brother, Kenneth A. (Nancy) Holmes and sister, Janice (John) Stankiewicz; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will take place on Friday, September 13, at 11 a.m. in the Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Glenville, NY, 12302. Arrangements are entrusted to The White Funeral Home. www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 11, 2019