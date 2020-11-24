1/1
Nancy H. Luby
Luby, Nancy H. TROY Nancy H. Luby, 87 of Troy, entered into eternal life on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Van Rensselaer Manor. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Luby and Eleanor Ryan Tefft. Nancy was a beloved caregiver to many family and friends. She retired out of military and naval affairs in Suffolk County, Long Island and was an active parishioner of St Joseph's Church. Survivors include her son, David Nichols; granddaughter, Kacelyn Nichols (Joseph); great-grandchildren, Anthony, Joshua and Bennett Tacelli; and her sisters, Lisa Tefft and Mickey (Randy) Burgoyne. She is also survived by many cousins, nephews and great-nieces and nephews She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Kristie Nichols; and her siblings, Carol Leslie and Eugene Luby. Family and friends are invited to attend Nancy's funeral Mass that will be celebrated on Wednesday at 9 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Troy. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Due to the ongoing pandemic, facial covering and social distancing will be required.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Funeral services provided by
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
518-272-3541
November 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
