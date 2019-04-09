Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy J. Groat. View Sign

Groat, Nancy J. STUYVESANT Nancy J. Groat, 78 of Stuyvesant died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born July 11, 1940 in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Rosa (Pizzmenti) Indilicato. Nancy was an executive secretary for the NYS Department of Consumer Protection in Albany and was employed by Brookview Correctional Facility in Hudson for a time. She attended the Church of St. Joseph in Stuyvesant Falls and was an active member. She was a board member, sang in the choir, and always helped with the decorations in the church. She enjoyed bus trips with the Tri-Village Senior Citizens, was a member of the Stuyvesant Garden Club and was an avid gardener. She was devoted to her family. She is survived by five children, Kathleen Williams of Niverville, Warren Groat of Hudson, Teresa Doyle, David Groat and Marguerite Groat all of Stuyvesant; a sister, Phyllis Groat of Guilderland; a brother, Carmen Indilicato of Gilbert, Ariz.; eleven grandchildren, Jared, Braden, Seth, Nicholas, Anthony, Joseph, Kyle, Evan, Cameron, Kathryn and Rochelle; five great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Elliot, Rio, Victor, Calvin; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Warren T. Groat; and her brother Salvatore Indilicato. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11 at Church Of St. Joseph, Stuyvesant Falls, with Rev. George Fleming officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday, April 10 from 4-7 p.m. at the Raymond E Bond Funeral Home, Valatie. For those who wish, memorials may be made to the Church of St. Joseph to enhance prayer and worship ministries.







1015 Kinderhook Ave

Valatie , NY 12184

Funeral Home Raymond E Bond Funeral Home
1015 Kinderhook Ave
Valatie , NY 12184
(518) 758-7031

