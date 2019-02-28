Albany Times Union Obituaries
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Nancy J. Johnson

Nancy J. Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Nancy J. CASTLETON Nancy J. Johnson, 76 of Castleton, died Sunday, February 24, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Nancy was born in Albany to the late Herbert R. Johnson and Helen T. Szymanski. She was a nurse for Albany Medical Center, Rensselaer City Schools and Bendix Laboratories in Albany. Nancy was a very active member of the Van Rensselaer Lodge, Order of the Eastern Star #256. Nancy was predeceased by her sister, Lorraine H. Johnson. She is survived by her cousins, Marianne Scymanky-Bardin, Christine Rinella, Diane Redmond, and Barbara Scymansky. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at 2 p.m. on Friday in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc. 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Friends may call in the funeral home on Friday from 12:30-2 p.m. Interment will be in the Greenbush Cemetery, Rensselaer. Those who wish may make contributions to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 28, 2019
