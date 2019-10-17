Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy J. Lown. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lown, Nancy J. ALTAMONT Nancy J. "Nan" Lown, age 86, passed away on October 10, 2019, at home surrounded by family, her caregivers and her dogs, Bear and Lady. Nancy was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Mary E. and William McCann. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Victor in June 2018. She enjoyed camping, fishing, bowling and spending time with her family and friends, as well as shopping and had a great love for sweets. Nan was an avid gardener and was an animal lover. She was a smart, witty lady who could warm a room with her tender, loving smile. Nan retired from the Guilderland Central School District and from Capitaland Material Handling. The family is forever grateful to her caregivers, Colleen, Jane, Christina, Kim, Marcella, Judi and Helen, that took such extraordinary care of their Nan. Nan is survived by her sister, Dora D'Amato (Leonard); children, Michael, Timothy (Pamela), Nancy (Richard) Herrmann and Linda; grandchildren, Christopher, Jessica, Josh, Brittany, Austin, Connor, and Brent; and great-grandsons, Forrest and Chad. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Nan was predeceased by her sister, Mary Bosworth; and her brother, James McCann. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Nan and Victor's calling hours on Sunday, October 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Nan's memory may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.







