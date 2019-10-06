|
Nelson, Nancy J. WATERFORD Nancy J. Nelson, 62 of Middle Street, died on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital after a long illness. Born and educated in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Charles Palmer Jr. and Mary McGraw Palmer.Nancy was employed for five years at Waterford Halfmoon School as a student aid and retired in 2012. Earlier, she worked at the Fashion Bug in Latham. She lived for her family and especially enjoyed family gatherings. She enjoyed music, especially '70s music, movies, fishing, reading, animals and spending time with her co-workers. She and her late sister Mary liked to play pranks on their children and now that both sisters are in heaven their children are being especially wary. Nancy was the devoted wife of Richard H. Nelson Sr.; and loving mother of Tami Nelson (Brad), Kelly Nelson (Paulie), Amanda Nelson (James) and the late Richard "Ricky" H. Nelson Jr. She was the sister of Cathy Palmer, Linda Carlotti (Joe), Lori Ann Coalts (Ron), Charles Palmer III (Rosalie), Jimmy Palmer (Cindy) and the late Mary Dominy (Orland); and was stepdaughter of Winifred Palmer. Several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews also survive. A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte. 32), Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit with her family on Thursday prior to the service from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , 418 Broadway, 1st Floor, Albany, NY, 12207. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 6, 2019