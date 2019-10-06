Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy J. Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy J. Nelson Obituary
Nelson, Nancy J. WATERFORD Nancy J. Nelson, 62 of Middle Street, died on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital after a long illness. Born and educated in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Charles Palmer Jr. and Mary McGraw Palmer.Nancy was employed for five years at Waterford Halfmoon School as a student aid and retired in 2012. Earlier, she worked at the Fashion Bug in Latham. She lived for her family and especially enjoyed family gatherings. She enjoyed music, especially '70s music, movies, fishing, reading, animals and spending time with her co-workers. She and her late sister Mary liked to play pranks on their children and now that both sisters are in heaven their children are being especially wary. Nancy was the devoted wife of Richard H. Nelson Sr.; and loving mother of Tami Nelson (Brad), Kelly Nelson (Paulie), Amanda Nelson (James) and the late Richard "Ricky" H. Nelson Jr. She was the sister of Cathy Palmer, Linda Carlotti (Joe), Lori Ann Coalts (Ron), Charles Palmer III (Rosalie), Jimmy Palmer (Cindy) and the late Mary Dominy (Orland); and was stepdaughter of Winifred Palmer. Several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews also survive. A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte. 32), Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit with her family on Thursday prior to the service from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the , 418 Broadway, 1st Floor, Albany, NY, 12207. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Download Now