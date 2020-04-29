Jacques, Nancy ALBANY Nancy Jacques passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters on April 27, 2020. Nancy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Robert Jacques. She is survived by her daughters, Melissa and Melinda (Stephen and his sons, Lukas and Bryan); her grandchildren, Ashley (Dan) Pardee, Austin Elliott, and Alexandra Elliott; her great-grandson Fitch Pardee; her sister, Marcia Somerville, several cousins, nieces and nephews and their families. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Eddy Village Green for their exceptional care and providing comfort during her residency. Due to COVID-19 all services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Eddy Village Green Staff Enrichment Fund for Amy's Pantry 421 Columbia St., Cohoes, NY 12047. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 29, 2020