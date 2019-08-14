Eppelmann, Nancy Jane ALBANY Nancy Jane Eppelmann, daughter of the late Stillman Fenton Myers and Davia Balfoort Myers passed away peacefully on her mother's birthday, August 12, 2019, with family by her side at the age of 78. After being diagnosed at a young age, and suffering its debilitating effects, Nancy was a proud 40-year survivor of breast cancer, allowing her many more years with the friends and family who she cherished and adored. Nancy was a 1958 graduate of Albany High School and attended Albany Medical School of Nursing. She was a "stay-at-home" wife and mother who excelled at vegetable gardening (on her neighbor's farm), knitting, and needlework - leaving many treasured pieces for family and friends. She loved the weekly card games played with her husband Ralph, for whom she was a loving caregiver, twin sister and brother-in-law. Nancy was predeceased by her infant daughter Carolyn Davia Eppelmann; her parents; and in-laws, Andy and Marie Eppelmann, Carl Eppelmann and Joyce McNabney. In addition to her loving husband, Ralph, of 58 years, she is survived by her loving son Stephen (late fiancee Lisa Jewel), his children, Becky (fiance Peter Hughes), Cara and Gage Eppelmann; loving son John (Christine) and their children, Zephra, Marlee, and Lauren Ford. Also surviving are two loving sisters, Penny (Roy) Stone, twin and best friend Carol (Andre) Corona; sister-in-law Ann Eppelmann; brother-in-law John (Lucy) McNabney; many loving nieces and nephews; lifelong friend Vi McKaig; and the caring friends and neighbors of Roessleville Presbyterian Church and Stonehenge Garden Apartments. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Thursday, August 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet. All are invited to attend her funeral service at the funeral home on Friday at 10 a.m. Interment will be next to her daughter Carolyn in the Bethlehem Cemetery, Delmar. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Roessleville Presbyterian Church, 1 North Elmhurst Ave., Albany NY, 12205, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 14, 2019