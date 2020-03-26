Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hansen Funeral Home - Davison 421 N. Main Street Davison , MI 48423 (810)-658-3136 Send Flowers Obituary

Hartwick, Nancy Jane COLUMBIAVILLE, Mich. Nancy Jane Hartwick, age 70 of Columbiaville, and formerly of Davison, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at McLaren - Lapeer Regional Hospital. Nancy was born in Albany on December 26, 1949, the daughter of the late Herbert and Rhoda (Dorn) Swartz and had spent many years in Davison and Columbiaville area. She was joined in marriage to Robert Hartwick Jr. on August 16, 1996. Nancy had a love of horses and had been a 4H member for many years. Nancy enjoyed the outdoors spending hours tending to wild birds and fishing with her husband Bob. Her true hobby was cooking and baking and cherished the numerous hours spent in the kitchen. She had been employed by Verizon until her retirement. She re-entered the workforce and was employed for Davison Home Bakery for many years. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Bob; her mother-in-law Leota Grzanka; her siblings, Jane Honour, Carl (Ellen) Swartz, Rodney (Darlene) Swartz, and Sharon (Jim) Ribble; her nephews, Brian Swartz, Shane (Stephanie) Swartz, Shea Swartz, Ryan Honour, Ryan (Margie) Green, Adam (Stephanie) Green, and Nathan (Abby) Green; her nieces, Erin Swartz, Krista Honour, Shauntel Swartz; her great-nieces, Katlyn, Madyson, and Vanessa Swartz, Rylee and Gracie Green; her great-nephews, Emerson and Everett Green and Tucker Swartz; and many extended family and friends. Besides her parents, she was preceeded in death by her brothers-in-law, Randall Hartwick, and Donald Honour; and her nephew Shawn Swartz. Honoring her wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of life and private burial will be held at a later date. Those desiring may make contributions in Nancy's memory to the . Please share your condolences at



