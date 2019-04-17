Westervelt, Nancy Jane (Scharff) SOUTH BETHLEHEM Nancy Jane (Scharff) Westervelt of South Bethlehem, born on May 14, 1933, in Glenmont to the late Frieda Scharff and the late Charles Scharff, passed away at age 85 on April 15, 2019, in St. Peter's Hospital, Albany. Nancy graduated from Bethlehem Central High School. Nancy enjoyed cooking and most of all her family. Nancy was the loving wife of the late Earl C. Westervelt Sr. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Scharff. She is survived by her son, Earl C. Westervelt Jr.; daughters, Patricia Westervelt, Susan and Maurice Duboy Sr.; brother, Charles Scharff; grandchildren, Maurice Duboy Jr., Dustin and Elizabeth Duboy, Lydia Casey and Tyler Sass; and great-grandchild, Dustin Duboy Jr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private wake for family and close friends will be held on Friday, April 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. with the funeral service at 3 pm. in the funeral home.
