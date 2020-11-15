Rector, Nancy Jean (Cronk) COLONIE It is with great sadness that the family of Nancy Jean Rector (Cronk) announces her passing in the early morning hours of November 12, 2020, while she slept. At the time of her death Nancy was a resident of Shaker Place Nursing Home in Colonie where she received not only professional care and comfort, but real and heartfelt compassion as Nancy traveled down the devastating path that is Alzheimer's. From our family to the Shaker Place family, thank you for holding her hand and wiping away her tears when we weren't able to be with her. You are forever in our hearts. Nancy was born on November 27, 1935, to William and Rita (Orr) Cronk. She was raised in Albany and attended Vincentian Institute. She eloped on September 7, 1956, marrying Don on the steps of Albany City Hall. First and foremost, Nancy loved to be around to watch, to cook and just enjoy the times with her family. Her face would be filled with joy and her beautiful hazel eyes would sparkle as any family member walked towards their front door. She was so thankful to be married to the man she loved so much and the family they created. Not realizing she was the strength, she was the force, that made us a close loving family. Nancy was primarily a homemaker, which she excelled at, but she also worked. She enjoyed waitressing at Friendly's in Colonie Center for a few years, but the job she thrived at was the hostess position at the restaurant in the Rowntowner Hotel on Wolf Road in Colonie. It was a jumpin' place for dinner and a show and Nancy was in charge, in a nice respectful way. Don would normally stop in for a cocktail or four. He couldn't stay away from Nancy too long, especially when she was all "dolled up." Nancy was a tall, strikingly beautiful woman, but she only had eyes for one man, her husband of 64 years. Nancy loved the iconic bald eagle and decorated her home with many casts of them. Her connection came from the fact Eagles have one mate for life, that was Nancy and Don. They were a couple, a partnership, a team, and when Don passed in December 2019, Nancy was sure to follow. Don must've come back for her, and as she slept, he brought her with him and showed her the way. She loved her man and he loved her. Nancy enjoyed vacationing in Vegas, Atlantic City, Boothbay Harbor, Maine, Florida, Clinton, Connecticut and Myrtle Beach. Nancy was a Mets fan, especially of player, Mike Piazza - aka "Sweet Cheeks!" Nancy did have a crush on another man and Don wasn't very happy about it. He wasn't a handsome fella but he sang a few good country songs and Nancy and her great friend Carol Nolan went to see him in concert. Yes it was Willie Nelson and he must've been singing to Nancy when he sang "Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground." Nancy was predeceased by her sister Patricia Genter. Nancy is survived by her brother Robert Cronk; children, Donna and her husband Dean Quackenbush, Sandy Rector, Scott Rector and his wife Jane(Caputo); cherished grandchildren, Jessica and her husband Issac Berry, Andrew Rector, Daniel Rector, Ashley and Jacob Randall; and adored great-grandchildren, Jayden and Wyatt Berry. The family will receive relatives and friends at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, on Friday, November 20, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Please adhere to COVID-19 regulations. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405 Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com