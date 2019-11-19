|
Habel, Nancy Joan CLIFTON PARK Nancy Joan Habel, (nee Newman), 56 of Clifton Park, died on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Saratoga Hospital with her family by her side. Born on February 6, 1963, in Albany, she was the daughter of Frances Clare Newman McClure and the late Robert Newman. A graduate of Shenendehowa, class of 1981, she married her high school sweetheart, Timothy J. Habel, on July 17, 1982, in San Diego, Calif., where he was stationed with the United States Navy. After many years of service, she left her career with the Dental Society of New York in 2005. In addition to being a loving wife, she was the proud mother of Jaimie Lynn (Michael) Sander of Ballston Spa; devoted sister of Thomas Newman (Donna) of Fla. and the late David Newman (Arlene) of Saratoga Springs; adoring grandmother of Anna Clare and William Frederick Sander; admiring aunt of Jessica (Darin) Stever, Jonathan (Courtney) Shippee, Jillian Shippee, Nicholas Habel, and the late Alexander Shippee; and great-aunt of Liam David Stever; as well as the caring sister-in-law to Bonni Shippee, and Dennis, Karen and Darik Habel. Nancy will be remembered for always thinking of others and her generous kind spirit. An avid Yankees fan and advocate for all animals, she was extremely proud of her only daughter and her two beautiful grandchildren. Never without a photo of any of them, she truly loved to laugh and found humor in all aspects of life. Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Funeral service will be private. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 19, 2019