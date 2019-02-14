JORDAN-DODGE Nancy Sweetie, Happy Anniversary and Valentine's Day! Boy do we wish you were here to enjoy this day with us. We all miss you so, so much! This coming Tuesday (2/19) will make it four years since the Dear Lord took you to His Heavenly Home. It's been tough, but we know you are with us and watching over us. Rest in Peace Sweet Lady, you are in our hearts with love forever. YOU ARE THE BEST! Jordy, Will, John, Jimmy, and Your Loving Granddaughters
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 14, 2019