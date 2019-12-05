Warzala, Nancy Julian GREEN ISLAND Nancy Julian Warzala, 95, wife of the late Felix Warzala, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the Samaritan Hospital in Troy. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Theresa Caffarella Julian; and sister of the late Lawrence Julian; and is survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. There are no calling hours. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 5, 2019