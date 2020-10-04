Kruegler, Nancy LATHAM Nancy Kruegler (Prince), 73 of Latham, passed away on Thursday August 27, 2020, in Crystal River, Fla. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Marjorie Theodore Prince (Pszeniczny). A lifelong resident of Latham, she was a 1964 graduate of Shaker High School and a 1966 graduate of Albany Business College where she received an associate degree in business administration and accounting. Upon graduation from college, she worked for 10 years for the Standard-Rosenbaum company in Latham in the accounting department. Nancy's love of numbers continued and from 1976 to 1985 she managed Sign-Pro Corporation, a business her husband started which designed and installed signs around the Capital Region. In 1985, Nancy was recruited by the then Latham Business Professional Association to become the executive director of the Latham Area Chamber of Commerce - an organization that would offer assistance to businesses in the community, have a board of directors, and provide health care coverage to members. During the next 20 years, Nancy was an active outspoken member and voice of the community - supporting the growth of small business and all the benefits it can bring to a community. During this time, Nancy served on the Wellness Committee for the North Colonie Central School District ('85-'88), was chairman of the Consumer Protection Board in Colonie ('86-'90), was on the Board of Directors for Colonie Senior Service Center ('91-'96), and was a member of the Land Use Committee for the Town of Colonie in 2000. In 1991, Nancy was selected to participate in the Capital Leadership program due to her commitment to addressing community challenges. Also that year, Nancy was recognized by then President John Flynn of the Capital District YMCA for her leadership in facilitating a relationship between the YMCA and Community Health Plan to provide child care services to kindergartners in the North Colonie School District which provided expanded child care services to hundreds of people. During the early 1990s Nancy was a contributing writer to the Colonie Spotlight where she wrote weekly articles that spoke to the success and challenges of being a small business, how to start a small business, and the importance of volunteering. Nancy participated in the Town of Colonie's Centennial Commission which celebrated the town's 100th anniversary in 1995. In 2001 Nancy was recognized by the North Colonie School District for her part in the district's 50th Anniversary by then Superintendent Marya Levenson. In April of 2002, the Troy Record published an exclusive column Nancy wrote titled "Starting A Business." Nancy's volunteer interests and activities included: Latham Business Professional Women; Colonie Senior Service Center; Albany County Convention & Visitors Bureau, and the Suburban Albany County Family Self Sufficiency. Nancy served as an officer on the executive committee for the Friends of Pruyn House in 2001. Nancy came from a family of farmers - her father's family owned a farm on Wade Road in Latham which produced fruits, vegetables, milk and pork products and her mother's family - The Vogts - owned the farm next door. During her high school years, Nancy's first job was as a sales clerk at the produce stand for George's Market. Nancy met her future husband Dennis, when he was hired to assist on the Wade Road farm and they married on October 7, 1967. In 1974, Nancy and Dennis purchased an 1890 farm house on Haswell Road and over the next 30 years the farm included: horses, chickens, goats, and ducks, with one bull, and an occasional farm stand out front! Nancy enjoyed watching her daughters enjoy a little bit of the farm life she grew up with. Nancy's hobbies included garage sales, flea markets, and antiques which allowed her to open, in 1979, Aunt Nancy's Attic in Watervliet, a small retail store that sold other's previously owned treasures, which she ran while also working with her husband. For any garage sale lovers out there, you may have attended one of the many sales held on Wade Road where shoppers all the way from Vermont would find countless bargains! The annual sale moved to Haswell Road and then onto her daughter Julie's home in Latham. In addition, Nancy was a fan of horse pulling at local and state fairs, jigsaw puzzles, mystery novels, crosswords, spreadsheets, reality T.V., making lists upon lists, and her favorite travel destination for many many years, Cape Cod, Mass. Also, Nancy enjoyed local restaurants and she often blogged on Steve Barnes Table Hopping Page in the Times Union under the name "leftmyheartincolonie." When Nancy retired in 2005, she and her husband became snowbirds and found a new life in Dunnellon, Fla. on a horse ranch where her interests in farming, the community and small business continued with occasional letters to the local paper. Nancy and Dennis enjoyed participating in combined driving events where one of the three day events was Dennis driving two horses on a carriage through an obstacle course that included water hazards and Nancy stood on the back of the carriage and navigated Dennis through the course, keeping an eye on time and proper passing of the gates - all at a break neck speed! Imagine that! Nancy's love of being on the water during the summer at Cape Cod led to a home on the Mohawk River for the past 15 years and most recently a home on Lake Rousseau in Crystal River, Fla. Both homes afforded beautiful and peaceful views of wildlife and water. Even though Nancy enjoyed life in Florida, she never ever lost interest in her hometown of Latham and remained a New York resident and Latham homeowner all 73 years of her life - she often knew what was going on in Latham before her daughters. Nancy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dennis Kruegler; and two daughters, Laura Kruegler of Saratoga Springs and her children, Jacob and Caden Meehan and Julie Snyder and her husband Brian, of Latham, and their daughter, Isabella. In addition to her two-legged family members, Nancy is survived by her beloved Boston Terriers, Beanie and Ellie - whether in New York or Florida, if there was a flea market or arts and crafts show or a pet friendly event you couldn't miss Nancy, on her motorized scooter with Beanie all dressed up and helping steer! Services will be held on Saturday, October 10, at 10 a.m. in the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham. The Rite of Committal will follow in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Friday, October 9, from 4 until 7 p.m. Masks and social distancing will be in place. In lieu of flowers and to remember Nancy in a special way, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY, 12204, or to a charity of one's choice
. Condolence book at bowenandparkerbros.com
