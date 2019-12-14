Freeman, Nancy L. COLONIE Nancy L. Freeman passed away December 11, 2019. Born August 15, 1934, in Albany, residing in Rensselaerville. Mother of Paula Ahearn (James), Fred Bashwinger; sister of Maureen La Plant and her husband Paul of Port Isabel, Texas. Grandchildren, Jesse and Justin Ahearn, Jason DeSantolo, Melissa Grignon, April and Timmy Bashwinger. Great-grandchildren, Anna Dickenson, Payne and Gage DeSantolo. You will always be with me. Love you Mom, Paula. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019