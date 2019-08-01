|
Hoffarth, Nancy L. TROY Nancy L. Hoffarth, 82, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at home in Troy. Nancy was born on July 26, 1937, in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Arthur A. and Pauline V. Guy; and granddaughter of the late Harry and Charlotte Bolin. She was the beloved wife and caregiver of the late Frederick D. Hoffarth; and former wife of the late Edgar H. Nickels Jr. After moving to the Troy area she was employed by the Watervliet Arsenal for several years before going to Albany Business College. While in college, she moved to the Schodack area to build homes for her children and her mother. After graduating from college, she became employed by N.Y.S. Employees and N.Y.S. Teachers retirement systems. After many years, she "vested" her rights to open the Nickelodeon in Schodack. She remained at the "Nickel" for many years, and after leaving the "Nickel," she worked for the I.R.S. in Latham and received many outstanding performance awards. When the I.R.S. started to downsize, she elected to retire and bee.me a part-time driver for Babcock Services in Menands which later became DNT Express, owned and operated by her sons, Dan and Tim Nickels. She loved playing cards with her boys and shopping with her daughter. She loved to travel, vacation with her sisters, Judi and Dot. She was an avid sports fan, enjoyed crossword puzzles, game shows, the casino's and having breakfast or lunch with her friends. Survived by her loving and caring children, Tab (Linda) Nickels, Debra (Thomas Rivenburg, Timothy (Jeanne) Nickels, Dan (Liz) Nickels, Christopher (Kathy) Nickels, and Mark Nickels. She has many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and their extended families. Surviving siblings are her sisters Judi Mores, Cathy Haren, Valerie Braden and Tonya Hill; and her brothers, James Guy and Dale Milnes. She was predeceased by her late sisters, Dorothy Medure and Diane Stark; her brothers, Arthur, David, and Forrest Milnes; and stepmother Ruby Milnes. Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in The Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. Family and friends are invited to her calling hours on Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Nancy's name to a .
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 1, 2019