1/1
Nancy L. Hoffay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hoffay, Nancy L. POESTENKILL Nancy L. Hoffay, 81, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her son's residence in Brunswick, surrounded by her loving family after a long illness. Born in Troy, Nancy was the daughter of the late Henry Zwiebel and Louise Budesheim Zwiebel Karl; and wife of the late Robert J. Hoffay. She was raised in Sand Lake, had resided in Poestenkill for 56 years and was a graduate of Averill Park High School. Nancy was a homemaker. She enjoyed watching her favorite game shows, camping, dancing, bowling, playing dice and relaxing by her pool. Most of all Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family and her precious dog, Sarah "Boo Boo." She was a member of the Zion UCC in Taborton and Sullivan-Jones VFW Post #7466. Survivors include a daughter, Debbie (John) Bellerose of Valatie; a son, Brett (Julie Morin) Hoffay of Brunswick; her sisters, Anita Spath and Katharina Butler; her grandchildren, Ryan (Elizabeth), Justin and Matthew Bellerose; her great-grandchildren, Jackson, Adalyn and Preston Bellerose and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Nancy's amazing neighbors Joe and Elaine Beehm and Kevin Castle for their constant companionship and for all of their gestures they have provided with over the years. Relatives and friends may call at the DeGraaf-Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 4392 Route 150, West Sand Lake on Saturday, July 11, from 9-10:45 a.m. with a private family service following. Face masks and social distancing are required to enter. Interment will be in the Sand Lake Union Cemetery, Sand Lake. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Nancy L. Hoffay to the American Lung Association, 418 Broadway, 1st Floor, Albany, NY, 12207 or National Kidney Foundation, Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY, 10016 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:45 AM
De Graaf-Bryce Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
De Graaf-Bryce Funeral Home
4392 Route 150
West Sand Lake, NY 12196
(518) 674-5790
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved