Hotaling, Nancy L. LATHAM Nancy Lynn Hotaling, 70, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Lutheran Health Care Center in Delmar. Nancy was born in Schenectady on August 28, 1948, and, as a young girl, moved to Latham with her family. She was a graduate of Shaker High School and furthered her education at SUNY Albany earning a bachelor's degree in mathematics with a minor in computer science. Nancy was employed by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance in Albany where she worked for more than 40 years as a computer programmer before her retirement. In her retirement, Nancy enjoyed times spent at home and with her family as well as collecting and had a special love for dolls and Hallmark ornaments. She also enjoyed occasional lunches with friends, attending church and bible study. She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Albany. Nancy was the loving daughter of the late Henry and Lillian (Morrison) Hotaling; dear sister of the late Lois Lamphear; cherished aunt of Cherie Stanitis (Joel) and Lori Pople (Jeffrey) all of Fulton, N.Y.; great-aunt of Courtney and Katelyn Stanitis and Aeriana Pople. A memorial service for Nancy, to which all are invited, will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 10:30 a.m. in Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 63 Mountain View Ave., Albany. Following the memorial service, a graveside ceremony will be held in the Albany Rural Cemetery, Menands. Friends are requested to meet at 11:30 a.m. at the cemetery's south gate located at Route 378 and Van Rensselaer Boulevard in Loudonville. There will be no public visiting hours. For those wishing to remember Nancy in a special way, donations may be made to the / , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA, 02241-7005 in her memory.







