Carucci, Nancy Lee TROY It is with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our beautiful mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend Nancy Lee Carucci. Nancy passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, after a brief illness. She was 65 years old. Nancy was born on March 13, 1955, to the late Leo and Jean Purcell. She grew up in North Troy, surrounded by the love of her five brothers and sisters, and great friends. She attended St. Patrick's School and Catholic High. While working her first summer job as a lifeguard at Prospect Park Pool, she met the love of her life and fellow lifeguard, Michael Carucci. They married the following April in 1972 and spent 36 beautiful years together before Mike's passing in 2008. Nancy took on the challenge of being a young mother with the strength, determination, and humor that she displayed all her life. Never one to care for material things or keeping up with the Joneses, she was the happiest playing with her children, floating in the pool, or reading a great book. Mom loved sunny days, blue skies, the Beatles, and fresh baked cookies. Her three sisters and her daughter were her best friends. After her boys were a bit older, Nancy started her career; first as a waitress, and then working at Albany Memorial Hospital as a secretary. She loved the fast paced nature of the hospital and losing herself in the work. Later, she took on the role of office manager at Upstate Infectious Disease Associates. She loved her patients and loved the doctors she worked with. Mom took great pride in her work, and always went above and beyond to help other people. Mom was a member of the AOH in Albany and relished the opportunity to volunteer her time and give back to the community. She was instrumental in many philanthropic endeavors she and her Lady Hibernians set out to accomplish. Although Mom struggled with kidney disease for twenty years, she made sure to live her life to the fullest. Never wanting to be a bother to anyone, she kept her independence as much as possible (sometimes to the chagrin of her kids). Mom loved watching her kids play sports, and later made sure to go to every game of her grandsons' that she could. A few years after Mike passed away, Mom became a snow bird and spent her winters in Clearwater, Fla., where she made many new friends and soaked up her beloved sunshine. When she came home to Troy every spring she looked five years younger. Her smile was infectious. Her laughter was so joyful. She would listen to anyone and always had the most thoughtful and selfless feedback. To know her was to love her. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Jean and Leo; and her baby brother Terry. Her beloved Mike (or Cooch as she called him) waits for her in heaven. She is survived by her siblings, Christine (Thomas) O'Reilly, Kathleen (Robert) Radler, Joseph (Vickie) Purcell, Janet (John) Riccitelli and Michael (Lynn) Purcell. Her children, Erik, Ian (Paula) Carucci and Jean (Dave) Gawlowski, will miss her forever. Also left to cherish her spirit are grandsons, Peter (Jamie) Smith, Anthony and Vincent Carucci. Nancy also leaves behind her wonderful nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. We are heartbroken Mom is no longer here with us, but we know she is with Dad and they are together somewhere enjoying an endless summer. Calling hours will be held at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy, on Friday, August 21, from 4-7 p.m. Social distancing and masks will be required, due to COVID-19 restrictions. A graveside service will take place the following morning, Saturday, August 22, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Nancy's name to the Northeast Kidney Foundation.