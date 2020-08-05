1/1
Nancy Lynn Bussing
1956 - 2020
Bussing, Nancy Lynn CLIFTON PARK Nancy Lynn Bussing, 64, from Stillwater, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Schuyler Ridge Residential Health Care. Nancy was born in Troy to the late Edward C. Sr. and Mary (Johnson) Coon, on July 17, 1956. She is survived by her devoted husband of 45 years, Bruce David Bussing Sr. In addition to her husband Bruce, Nancy is survived by her children, Bruce (Cindie) Bussing Jr., Anita (Jerry) Hayes, and Richard (Erika) Bussing; her siblings, Janice (Bob) Jesmain, Patricia Gaudette, Sheila (William) Ontkush, Carol (Geoffrey) Brewster, the late Edward Coon Jr., who is survived by his wife Annette Coon, and Daniel (Renee) Coon; her mother-in-law Mary Thrane; as well as nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Nancy is well known from her previous occupations at Carole's Diner in Stillwater, Stewart's Shop in Mechanicville, and her most recent employment at Albany International Airport. As everyone knows, Nancy cherished all the time spent with her loving mother, father, and family. Nancy's family would like to give their warmest thank you to the nurses and staff of Schuyler Ridge for the care and compassion they provided Nancy and her family during these difficult times. Due to current restrictions, services will be private for Nancy per her family's request. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Schuyler Ridge Patient Activity Fund in loving memory of Nancy Bussing. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
