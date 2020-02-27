Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy M. Falco Waldron. View Sign Service Information DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. 39 South Main Street Mechanicville , NY 12118 (518)-664-4500 Send Flowers Obituary

Waldron, Nancy M. Falco MECHANICVILLE Nancy M. Falco Waldron, 88 of Harris Avenue, died on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Eddy Village Green, Cohoes, after an extended illness, in the loving company of her family. Born in Mechanicville on August 25, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Annunzita Falco. Nancy was a lifetime devoted communicant of All Saints on the Hudson Church and a former Rosary Altar Society member. She was a dedicated Herbalife Distributor and president team member, earning many Herbalife vacations. Previously, she worked for the Mechanicville Elementary School, and was a deputy commissioner of finance for the city. Nancy was a longtime member of the WIBC Womens Bowling League at Bowlero Lanes in town. A caregiver for her extended family and always ready to help, she was the best listener you could find. Her family meant the world to her. She and her family enjoyed their yearly Hampton Beach summer vacations. Her favorite pastime was attending all sporting and special events for her grandchildren and spending time with her great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Frank H. Waldron Sr., who died in 2011; sadly her son Frank Waldron Jr. in 1980; and her siblings, Anna Faraoni, Bill and Anthony Falco, Carm Lucarelli, Mary Decerce and Rose Christopher. Survivors include her daughter Denise (Gary) Gaetano of Mechanicville; son Daniel (Vicki) Waldron of Plano, Texas; beloved grandchildren: Jillian Waldron, Jenn (Austin) McGuire, Chris (Erika) Gaetano, Dean and Mark (Emily) Gaetano, John Daniel and Taylor Waldron, Keegan Cervin and Kiersten Menanich; along with cherished great-grandchildren: Ryker, Jamison, Lena and Lily; also a number of nieces, nephews and their families. Nancy's family has great gratitude to her special friends, "Rebel" Raema, Heidi, Chrissy and all of the special members of the support staff at Eddy Village Green, Building 14. Calling hours at All Saints on the Hudson Church, 121 N. Main St., Mechanicville on Friday from 4 - 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in the church on Saturday at 10 a.m., with burial in St. Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to either All Saints on the Hudson Church or , in fond memory of Nancy Waldron. To leave condolences and for directions visit







