Service Information Dolan Funeral Home 106 Middlesex Street North Chelmsford , MA 01863 (978)-251-4041 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Dolan Funeral Home 106 Middlesex Street North Chelmsford , MA 01863 Funeral service 11:00 AM Dolan Funeral Home 106 Middlesex Street North Chelmsford , MA 01863

LeGacy, Nancy M. (Curtis) NASHUA, N.H. Nancy M. (Curtis) LeGacy, 76 of Nashua, formerly of Westford, Mass. died Monday evening, August 12, 2019, of Langdon Place in Nashua. She was married to the late Robert L. LeGacy who died on February 5, 2015. Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late F. Norton and June Curtis. She graduated high school from St. Agnes School in Albany, with the class of 1961. She earned her B.A. in education from Rockport College in New York. In her early years, Nancy was a kindergarten teacher at the American School in Okinawa, Japan, and St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Westford. She is survived by two sisters, Barbara Wheeler of New Jersey and Susan Thompson and her husband, Albert DeSalvo of New York; four stepsons, Robert and his wife, Jai LeGacy of Matthews, N.C., Wayne and his wife, Debra LeGacy of Westford, Gary LeGacy of Westford and James and his wife, Wendi LeGacy of North Attleboro, Mass.; three stepdaughters, Jane LeGacy of Phoenix, Ariz., Robin LeGacy of Manchester, N.H. and Allyson LeGacy of Manchester, N.H.; an aunt, Ruth Salter of New York; 14 step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, including Andrew, Daniel, Alex and Nicholas Wheeler, and Rachael, Wilson and Lillian Biggs. Nancy's family would like to thank the nurses at the Langdon Place for their love and care of Nancy. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Dolan Funeral Home, 106 Middlesex St., Chelmsford, Mass. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Westford. Memorials may be made in her name to the Westford Rotary Club, P.O. Box 231, Westford, MA, 01886-0008. Arrangements by Dolan Funeral Home, 978-251-4041. Guestbook at



