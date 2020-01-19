Scepi, Nancy M. ALBANY Nancy M. Scepi, 94 of Albany, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020, at the Teresian House with her loving family by her side. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of Salvatore and Rosaria (Cassara) Scepi. Nancy was a clerk for over 40 years with the N.Y.S. Dept. of Education at the State Library in Albany. She loved cats and was very charitable to many organizations, especially the ASPCA and the local humane society. She also had a love for the old time classic movies. Nancy was a devout Catholic and was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church (former St. James Church) in Albany. First and foremost she was a devoted caregiver to her mother, right up until her passing, and she will be remembered most for her sweet, gentle and loving ways and will be missed by everyone. Nancy is survived by her sister Anne Lemme; and her brother Anthony (Sharon) Scepi; as well as her nieces and nephews, Christine (Dave) Battaglia, Sharon (Joe) Masciocco, Ralph (Joan) Lemme, Nick (Lucy) Lemme, Marc (Paula) Scepi and Gregory Scepi; and many great-nieces and nephews; and several great-great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Stephen Scepi; great-nephew Joey Masciocco; and brother-in-law Ralph Lemme. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, January 21, from 4-6 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Nancy's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 22, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 391 Delaware Ave., Albany. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Albany. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to the , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020