Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy M. Scepi. View Sign Service Information Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc. 490 Delaware Avenue Albany , NY 12209 (518)-463-1594 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Daniel Keenan Funeral Home 490 Delaware Ave. Albany , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Francis of Assisi Church 391 Delaware Ave. Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Scepi, Nancy M. ALBANY Nancy M. Scepi, 94 of Albany, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020, at the Teresian House with her loving family by her side. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of Salvatore and Rosaria (Cassara) Scepi. Nancy was a clerk for over 40 years with the N.Y.S. Dept. of Education at the State Library in Albany. She loved cats and was very charitable to many organizations, especially the ASPCA and the local humane society. She also had a love for the old time classic movies. Nancy was a devout Catholic and was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church (former St. James Church) in Albany. First and foremost she was a devoted caregiver to her mother, right up until her passing, and she will be remembered most for her sweet, gentle and loving ways and will be missed by everyone. Nancy is survived by her sister Anne Lemme; and her brother Anthony (Sharon) Scepi; as well as her nieces and nephews, Christine (Dave) Battaglia, Sharon (Joe) Masciocco, Ralph (Joan) Lemme, Nick (Lucy) Lemme, Marc (Paula) Scepi and Gregory Scepi; and many great-nieces and nephews; and several great-great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Stephen Scepi; great-nephew Joey Masciocco; and brother-in-law Ralph Lemme. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, January 21, from 4-6 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Nancy's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 22, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 391 Delaware Ave., Albany. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Albany. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to the , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 Online condolences may be offered at







Scepi, Nancy M. ALBANY Nancy M. Scepi, 94 of Albany, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020, at the Teresian House with her loving family by her side. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of Salvatore and Rosaria (Cassara) Scepi. Nancy was a clerk for over 40 years with the N.Y.S. Dept. of Education at the State Library in Albany. She loved cats and was very charitable to many organizations, especially the ASPCA and the local humane society. She also had a love for the old time classic movies. Nancy was a devout Catholic and was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church (former St. James Church) in Albany. First and foremost she was a devoted caregiver to her mother, right up until her passing, and she will be remembered most for her sweet, gentle and loving ways and will be missed by everyone. Nancy is survived by her sister Anne Lemme; and her brother Anthony (Sharon) Scepi; as well as her nieces and nephews, Christine (Dave) Battaglia, Sharon (Joe) Masciocco, Ralph (Joan) Lemme, Nick (Lucy) Lemme, Marc (Paula) Scepi and Gregory Scepi; and many great-nieces and nephews; and several great-great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Stephen Scepi; great-nephew Joey Masciocco; and brother-in-law Ralph Lemme. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, January 21, from 4-6 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Nancy's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 22, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 391 Delaware Ave., Albany. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Albany. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to the , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.