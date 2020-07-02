Wright, Nancy M. (Fischer) ALTAMONT Nancy M. (Fischer) Wright, 72, passed away from a long battle with extra skeletal osteo sarcoma on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Albany. She was the daughter of the late Beatrice Eberle Fischer and Henry G. Fischer. Nancy was a loving mother and grandmother. She was the beloved wife of 53 years to Richard E. Wright. She was a graduate of Mercy High School and Maria College. She was a stay-at-home mother while raising her children. When her children were older, she worked as a registered nurse. She was a volunteer E.M.T. with the Berne Volunteer Fire Company for many years, serving as captain. She is survived by her husband Richard; her children David, Kevin, Lisa (David) Stansfield and Jennifer; her grandchildren, Matthew and Ryan Stansfield and Devin and Meaghanne Wright. She was predeceased by her special aunt Josephine Fischer. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 7, from 5-7 p.m. at the Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. Burial service will be private. Donations may be made in Nancy's memory to Dana Faber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA, 02215.