1/1
Nancy M. (Fischer) Wright
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wright, Nancy M. (Fischer) ALTAMONT Nancy M. (Fischer) Wright, 72, passed away from a long battle with extra skeletal osteo sarcoma on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Albany. She was the daughter of the late Beatrice Eberle Fischer and Henry G. Fischer. Nancy was a loving mother and grandmother. She was the beloved wife of 53 years to Richard E. Wright. She was a graduate of Mercy High School and Maria College. She was a stay-at-home mother while raising her children. When her children were older, she worked as a registered nurse. She was a volunteer E.M.T. with the Berne Volunteer Fire Company for many years, serving as captain. She is survived by her husband Richard; her children David, Kevin, Lisa (David) Stansfield and Jennifer; her grandchildren, Matthew and Ryan Stansfield and Devin and Meaghanne Wright. She was predeceased by her special aunt Josephine Fischer. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 7, from 5-7 p.m. at the Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. Burial service will be private. Donations may be made in Nancy's memory to Dana Faber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA, 02215.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Fredendall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Fredendall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
(518) 861-6611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved